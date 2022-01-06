Counter-terrorist operation underway in Kazakhstan's Kyzylorda region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 6

Trend:

Kazakh security forces conduct counter-terrorist operation in Kyzylorda region, 168 people were wounded, the Khabar-24 TV channel reported, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the TV channel, as a result of the riots in the Kyzylorda region, several administrative buildings were damaged, including the city hall building, a branch of the Nur Otan party and the courthouse.

To date, 168 people were injured in the region, 77 of them were hospitalized