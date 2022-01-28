Public councils created under Nur Otan party should become effective platform - Tokayev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28

Trend:

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that the public councils created under Nur Otan party should become an open and effective platform, Trend reports.

"The public councils created under the party should become an open and effective platform where recommendations are developed on the most pressing topics. They should be transformed into a real mechanism for solving urgent problems," Tokayev said.

According to the president, active cooperation with other parties and public associations should become a natural part of the party's activities.

"The role of the messiah is inappropriate here - you need to correctly perceive constructive criticism and draw useful conclusions," Tokayev believes.