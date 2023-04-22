Kazakh ambassador to Georgia calls on local businessmen to open joint ventures in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Georgia, Malik Murzalin, participating at the meeting of the Kazakh-Georgian Economic Union, called on the members of the Union to open joint ventures in Kazakhstan, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

The ambassador also spoke about the economic potential of Kazakhstan, government measures to improve the business and investment climate, and social and economic reforms carried out in the country.

Along with creating joint ventures, he called on Georgian businessmen to make business trips to the country's regions in order to develop regional cooperation.

Additionally, the ambassador gave detailed information about the goals and mission of the Astana International Forum to be held on June 8-9, 2023.

In turn, the members of the Kazakh-Georgian Economic Union expressed interest in the promotion of trade and economic relations between the two countries through the effective use of Kazakhstan's investment, export, and tourism opportunities.

They highly appreciated the positive transformations carried out in Kazakhstan, noting that their implementation will give a new impetus to mutually beneficial areas of bilateral relations, and expressed their readiness to contribute to the advancement and recognition of Kazakhstan's reforms and initiatives.

The Kazakh-Georgian Economic Union was established by Kazakh companies operating in Georgia and the local business community. Its main mission is to contribute to investment and trade cooperation between the countries.

Kazakhstan-Georgia trade turnover reached $600 million in 2022, a 7-fold increase over the previous year. In Kazakhstan, there are 248 legal entities, branches, and representative offices with a share of the Georgian capital, whereas in Georgia, there are 123 legal entities, branches, and representative offices with a share of Kazakh capital. They primarily work in tourism, hotel management, logistics, real estate, and construction.