Amount of construction work across Kazakhstan increasing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. The amount of construction work increased by 12.1 percent reaching a total value of 1.4 trillion Kazakh tenge ($3.1 billion) from January through May 2023 in Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

According to the country's Bureau of National Statistics, substantial growth in construction work volume in the reporting period can be attributed to significant activities in construction and renovation of non-residential buildings, which witnessed an increase of 17.9 percent.

Additionally, the construction of various infrastructures also played a vital role, showing a rise of 14.7 percent compared to the same period last year.

Among the total volume of construction work across Kazakhstan, private construction firms accounted for the majority, representing 80.8 percent of the projects. Foreign construction companies contributed 19 percent to the overall volume, while government-led initiatives accounted for a minimal 0.2 percent.

Breaking down the types of construction work performed from January through May 2023, the highest share was held by the construction of non-residential buildings, making up 21.2 percent of the total volume. This was followed closely by residential buildings, which accounted for 13.5 percent of the construction work completed during the same period.

Furthermore, in the first five months of 2023, a total area of 6,217 square meters of new structures were completed and entered into operation.