OSCE representative to pay visit to Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 13. Representative of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) on Freedom of the Media Teresa Ribeiro will visit Kazakhstan on November 13-15, 2023, said official representative of the Kazakh MFA Aybek Smadiyarov, Trend reports.

During the visit, meetings are planned with the leadership of the Ministry of Culture and Information, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Committee for Social and Cultural Development of the Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The main purpose of the visit of the OSCE Representative is to discuss the situation in the media sphere in Kazakhstan, as well as interaction between Kazakhstan and the OSCE in this direction.