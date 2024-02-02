Kazakhstan calls for ensuring free movement of goods in EAEU

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 2. Kazakhstan calls for ensuring freedom of movement of goods in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), said Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the expanded meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Almaty.

According to Smailov, the implementation of the 'four freedoms” and the basic principles of the Treaty on the EAEU remains the foundation of the integration association.

"Our exporters often face cases of hidden restrictions. Therefore, the issue of implementing one of the four freedoms – freedom of movement of goods – remains relevant for us. It is necessary to form a common barrier-free market and ensure unimpeded transit of goods to third countries. This should be facilitated by the digitalization of all main processes," he said.

The PM noted that the international agenda is important from the point of view of expanding sales markets. Therefore, it is important to intensify dialogue with third countries and international organizations.

"Partners should know about our advantages. It seems important to attract third countries to participate in certain EAEU infrastructure projects. The Commission needs to work with a list of projects in which interested countries can be involved," the PM added.