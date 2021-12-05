Kyrgyzstan confirms 42 new COVID-19 cases

Kyrgyzstan confirmed 42 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total number of positive cases in the country to 183,615, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The new cases were discovered out of 3,591 COVID-19 medical tests that were conducted in the country during the last 24 hours, according to data of the Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19.

The headquarters also said that the total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan increased to 178,602 after 52 new ones were added.

The death toll rose to 2,758 with one new fatality during the last 24 hours.

There are still 772 active cases in Kyrgyzstan, 380 of them are in hospitals throughout the country and 392 patients are receiving treatment at home.