Kyrgyzstan temporarily bans truck traffic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. Kyrgyzstan has introduced a temporary restriction on truck traffic during the summer period of 2022, Trend reports with the reference to the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan.

The ban on the movement of trucks over 18 tons will be in force from June 2 to September 1, 2022, from 10:00 to 20:00, when the daily air temperature hits 28°Celsius and above.

The order does not apply to trucks that are:

- transporting passengers;

- delivery of humanitarian aid;

- transporting perishable foodstuffs and dangerous goods;

- carrying heavy cargo with special permission;

- road authorities and contractors involved in building and reconstruction by Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Transport and Communications.

This decision will ensure the safety of Kyrgyz public roads, as well as increase their terms of operation.