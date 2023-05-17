Slovenia looks for closer ties with Kyrgyzstan in tourism sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Slovenia is in the process of establishing closer ties with Kyrgyzstan in the various fields, including tourism, the source at the Ministry of the Economy, Tourism and Sport of Slovenia told Trend.

"We are in the process of harmonizing the text of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan and the Ministry of the Economy, Tourism and Sport of Slovenia on cooperation in the field of tourism," the ministry said.

According to the source, the cooperation in the field of tourism between Slovenia and Kyrgyzstan is on a modest level at the moment. In the year 2022, only 215 tourists from Kyrgyzstan visited Slovenia and only 658 overnight stays were registered, most of them occurred in May and October. And only a few Slovenians traveled to Kyrgyzstan in 2022.

As for 2023, Slovenia officially registered only 72 arrivals from Kyrgyzstan and 181 overnight stays from January through March 2023.

Furthermore, the source added that Slovenia supported Kyrgyzstan in providing humanitarian aid during natural disasters and supporting democratic reforms.

There also have been ongoing talks to strengthen economic cooperation and expand exports to Kyrgyzstan, including in areas such as hydropower, photovoltaics, infrastructure, and information and communication technology.