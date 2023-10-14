Russia envisages supplying fuel to Kyrgyzstan

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Kyrgyzstan Materials 14 October 2023 06:25 (UTC +04:00)
BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 14. Russia intends to supply 1.2 million tons of fuel to Kyrgyzstan by the end of the year, Trend reports.

Russian President Vladimir Putin made this announcement following negotiations with Kyrgyzstan’s President Sadyr Japarov in Bishkek.

According to Putin, Russia exported a similar amount of fuel to Kyrgyzstan last year. He emphasized that these supplies are offered under preferential terms, exempt from export customs duties, providing a direct economic benefit to the republic and economic operators.

Putin also stressed that one of the most critical sectors of Russian-Kyrgyz cooperation is in the field of energy. Russia serves as the primary provider of petroleum products to Kyrgyzstan, meeting the gasoline and diesel requirements of Kyrgyz consumers.

During the negotiations in Bishkek, Presidents Sadyr Japarov and Vladimir Putin agreed to increase the annual trade turnover between the two countries to $5 billion. Last year, trade turnover reached nearly $3.5 billion, marking a 37 percent year-on-year increase.

