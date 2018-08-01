Special unit of Tajik Interior Ministry to protect tourists

1 August 2018 15:05 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 1

Trend:

A special unit established under the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Tajikistan will be engaged in protection of tourists, Sputnik Tajikistan reports referring to the official website of the ministry.

"Police officers can be involved, if necessary, in accompaniment of tourists to their destinations," Anvarjon Alizoda, head of the Department of Ecology of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Tajikistan, said at a meeting with representatives of tourism companies of Tajikistan.

The Department of Ecology of the Ministry of Internal Affairs has established a tourism sub-department, whose task is to protect public order, ensure the safety of tourists, provide them with the necessary information, protect the interests of tourists, prevent crimes among tourists and against tourists, the message says.

A car ploughed into a group of foreign tourists on July 29 in Tajikistan. Four tourists were killed. The "Islamic State" terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack on the foreign tourists.

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon instructed to strengthen security measures in the country, especially at strategic facilities.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Uzbek Interior Ministry announces tender for repairs
Tenders 10:13
Iran strongly condemns terror attack on tourists in Tajikistan
Politics 31 July 17:05
Four Western cyclists killed in possible terrorist act in Tajikistan
Tajikistan 30 July 21:46
Tajikistan says four tourists killed by car, could be terrorist act
Tajikistan 30 July 12:37
"Tajik air" launching new Dushanbe-Samarkand flight
Tajikistan 27 July 16:47
Kazakh crude oil to be used for new refinery in Tajikistan
Oil&Gas 27 July 16:16
Latest
Volkswagen mulls own production of battery cells in Europe
Europe 15:55
Kazakhstan to open trade house in Turkmenistan
Economy news 15:52
Google plans censored version of search engine in China
China 15:52
Lavrov-Pompeo meeting complicated by schedule issues
Russia 15:49
CBA: Azerbaijan has potential to improve its international ratings
Economy news 15:45
Russian, Qatari foreign ministers vow to boost bilateral cooperation
Russia 15:45
Remittances to Uzbekistan exceed $2B
Economy news 15:40
Turkmenistan cuts coefficients for tariff rates on railway export transportation
Economy news 15:26
Azerbaijani oil prices down on July 31
Economy news 15:15