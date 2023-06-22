Tajikistan's inflation rate remains low

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Tajikistan has maintained its inflation at a low level of 2-3 percent from January through April 2023, Trend reports.

This was noted during the eighth meeting of the National Council for Financial Stability, chaired by the Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan, Zavqi Zavqizoda. The meeting took place in Dushanbe with the participation of the representatives of the Ministry of Finance of Tajikistan and the National Bank of Tajikistan.

According to the National Bank of Tajikistan, the annual inflation rate in the country reached 3.4 percent in April of this year. The inflation rate reached 4.3 percent in January 2023, 4.5 percent in February 2023, and 3.6 percent in March 2023.

During the meeting of the council, it was also noted that the GDP growth in Tajikistan amounted to 8 percent in the period from January through April 2023.

Furthermore, the meeting addressed the implementation of monetary policy tools and other mechanisms to mitigate inflationary risks.

The National Bank of Tajikistan aims to maintain the inflation rate within the range of 6 percent (±2 percentage points) for the year 2023, consistent with the target set in previous years.