Oil production in Tajikistan slumps

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, August 26. Oil production in Tajikistan amounted to 9,100 tons from January through June 2023, which is nearly 3,400 tons or 27 percent less than the figure in the same period in 2022, Trend reports.

According to the country's Ministry of Energy and Water Resources, the decrease in oil production can be attributed to the reduction in production of the "Petroleum Sogd" company (down by 2,600 tons), "Naftu Gas" (130 tons), "Hassan and K", and "Setos" (65 tons).

The reasons behind the reduction in oil production, as stated by the Ministry of Energy, include reservoir pressure decline (low pressure leads to inadequate oil flow) and disruptions in electricity supply during the winter period. Additionally, the decrease is attributed to inadequate well restoration work by the 'Petroleum Sogd' company.

According to official preliminary data, Tajikistan holds significant hydrocarbon reserves underground: over 1 billion tons of oil and 6-7 trillion cubic meters of gas, with a higher density than in neighboring countries.

The volume of Tajikistan's oil production reached about 25,000 tons in 2022.