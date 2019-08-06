Turkmenistan prepares for holding meeting of People’s Council

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 6

The President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov instructed the Turkmen Parliament to begin preparations for a meeting of the Halk Maslahaty (People’s Council) national forum and form draft documents, Trend reports referring to the local Turkmenistan TV channel.

The meeting of the Halk Maslahaty is scheduled to be held on September 25, 2019, on the eve of Turkmenistan’s Independence Day (September 27).

A decision was passed in early October 2017 on transforming and renaming the Council of Elders (Yashulular Maslahaty) into the People's Council (Halk Maslahaty).

Prior to this, the Council of Elders served as an exclusively deliberative body. At the same time, the Halk Maslahaty was the highest representative body of Turkmenistan from 1992 to 2008.

