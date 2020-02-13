Turkmen new national security minister appointed

Turkmenistan 13 February 2020 16:40 (UTC+04:00)
Turkmen new national security minister appointed

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Feb. 13

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Gurbanmyrat Annaev has been appointed as Turkmen minister of national security, Trend reports referring to a presidential decree.

His predecessor, Yaylym Berdiev, has been relieved of his post due to transfer to another job.

Since 1995, Turkmenistan has followed the status of positive neutrality, defense sufficiency and hasn’t been a party to any of the military-political blocs.

Turkmenistan borders on land with Kazakhstan, Iran, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, and on the Caspian Sea with Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan and Iran.

Ashgabat is actively involved in the discussion of regional security issues.

Thus, in February this year, Russian-Turkmen consultations were held in the Turkmen capital at the level of deputy foreign ministers in charge of international cooperation in the fight against terrorism. In particular, the topic of transnational crime in the Caspian Sea was raised. In general, the parties exchanged assessments of the state of global and regional terrorist threats emanating from the territory of Afghanistan, the Middle East and North Africa.

Prior to that, in January, a meeting with the delegation of the US Central Command (CENTCOM) was held at the Turkmen State Customs Service. The meeting participants discussed the CENTCOM program for the exchange of experience in combating various types of mass weapons - chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear ones.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Keep your business better connected with “My Business Wi-Fi” offerings from Azercell!
Keep your business better connected with “My Business Wi-Fi” offerings from Azercell!
Azercell meets with Olympiad winners (PHOTO)
Azercell meets with Olympiad winners (PHOTO)
Such competitions as Formula 1 promote Baku – head of city executive power
Such competitions as Formula 1 promote Baku – head of city executive power
Loading Bars
Latest
Turkmen new national security minister appointed Turkmenistan 16:40
Azerbaijan's CEC considering OSCE ODIHR report on parliamentary elections Politics 16:38
E-commerce reaches record levels in Azerbaijan Finance 16:19
Iran to put up various oil products on its Energy Exchange Oil&Gas 16:08
Turkey - Uzbekistan trade turnover increases Turkey 16:07
Anglo Asian Mining company completes refinancing loan with Azerbaijani big bank Business 15:42
Kazakhstan to introduce changes to country's agro-industrial complex dev't program Business 15:24
Global oil demand to dip to lowest level since 2011 Oil&Gas 15:22
Azerbaijan’s persimmon export volumes for last year revealed Business 15:16
Azerbaijan working to export persimmons to Baltic countries Business 15:13
Keep your business better connected with “My Business Wi-Fi” offerings from Azercell! Society 15:02
Georgia cuts fuel imports and consumption Oil&Gas 14:53
List of Azerbaijan’s main countries for export revealed Business 14:50
Georgia’s external trade turnover up Business 14:45
SOCAR's Azerikimya, Petkim ink experience sharing agreement Oil&Gas 14:41
Azerbaijan shows high activity in ensuring digital transformation of its economy ICT 14:14
IMF: Georgia’s economy growth remains strong Business 14:10
Uzbekistan Airlines announces new flights to Germany Transport 14:07
Further OPEC cuts not easy task to fulfill Oil&Gas 13:57
New steam turbogenerator being built at Ethylene-Polyethylene Plant in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 13:57
French unemployment fell to 11-year low in fourth quarter Europe 13:46
Seagate opens innovation lab in Israel Israel 13:46
Deputy minister reveals ICT revenues in Azerbaijan for last year ICT 13:39
Uzbekneftegaz announces tender to buy controller for valves Tenders 13:34
Kazakhstan’s oil and gas company announces tender to buy pumps Tenders 13:25
Kazakhstan talks joining to Power of Siberia 2 with Russia Oil&Gas 13:23
Solar panels installed in highland settlements of Georgia Oil&Gas 13:17
Annual ethylene production of SOCAR plant to double in 2020 Oil&Gas 13:15
SOCAR talks expansion details of Southern Gas Corridor sections Oil&Gas 13:15
Manufacturing of construction materials in Azerbaijan increases Business 12:56
TAP’s capacity sufficient to cover Italy’s potential gas deficit Oil&Gas 12:50
Iran releases report on launch of Zafar 1 satellite Business 12:37
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by EU Special Representative (PHOTO) Politics 12:27
Deputy minister: Azerbaijan done great job in developing digital economy Business 12:26
Uzbekistan plans to expand territory of one of its most ancient cities Construction 12:20
EDB to support Big Almaty Ring Road construction in Kazakhstan Transport 12:15
Volume of foreign capital in Uzbekistan growing Business 12:04
Kazakhstan reveals stats on purchases, sales of real estate Business 12:02
Number of cargo ships passed through Dardanelles in 2019 disclosed Turkey 12:01
Turkmenistan's state concern increases oil production Oil&Gas 11:57
Oil market to be in surplus in Q1 2020 due to coronavirus Oil&Gas 11:34
Uzbekistan eyes to attract foreign companies for managing its airports Tenders 11:33
Modernization of SOCAR's Azerikimya PU to end in 3Q2020 Oil&Gas 11:23
Azerbaijani currency rates for Feb. 13. Finance 11:20
BP’s business to be completely transformed over coming decades Oil&Gas 11:14
Kazakhstan evacuates more of its citizens from China Kazakhstan 11:12
Iran bans sale of foreign goods at domestic fairs, exhibitions Business 11:08
Turkey increases export to D-8 countries Turkey 11:06
Turkmenistan, Romania hold inter-MFA consultations Turkmenistan 11:03
Azerbaijani oil prices on Feb. 12 Oil&Gas 11:02
Iranian currency rates for Feb. 13 Finance 11:00
Turkey sees decrease in incoming tourists from Georgia Turkey 10:47
Gold, palladium prices up in Azerbaijan on Feb. 13 Finance 10:46
Cargo transportation by air to and from Turkey increases Turkey 10:46
USAID to launch project on development of entrepreneurship in Turkmenistan Business 10:38
Credit Suisse posts best profit since 2010 in Thiam swan song Europe 10:31
Georgia's Glenberries LLC plans to start exports to EU countries Business 10:30
Turkey - Iran trade turnover significantly down in 2019 Turkey 10:20
Kazakh national postal service operator to buy fuel via tender Tenders 10:08
Turkey-Turkmenistan trade increases Turkey 10:05
Airbus to buy rest of Bombardier stake in A220 passenger jet program Europe 09:57
Oil prices mixed as demand concerns outweigh output cut expectations Oil&Gas 09:52
Smelting plant in Azerbaijan's Sumgayit Tech park to resume work Business 09:40
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 22 times on Feb. 12-13 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:39
Demand at auction of Azerbaijan's Central Bank exceeds supply Finance 09:21
Development Bank of Kazakhstan talks 2020 priority projects Business 09:05
Total of 44 new cases of coronavirus registered on Diamond Princess Other News 08:52
Road mishap claims 14 lives in north India, over 30 injured World 08:21
Plane crash kills 4 in Colombia Other News 07:53
Coronavirus-hit Hubei province discovers new diagnostic method as infected numbers rise China 06:57
US Senate advances war powers resolution to limit US military sction in Iran US 06:13
UN Security Council adopts resolution affirming lasting ceasefire in Libya Arab World 04:51
Time-Lapse footage shows massive iceberg break from Pine Island Glacier World 03:45
IMF says Lebanon requests technical help on economy, debt World 02:00
NATO to expand Iraq training mission in response to Trump Arab World 01:05
Coronavirus economic impact won't last beyond 2020: Treasury's Mnuchin World 00:11
Storm Ciara continues raging in Poland Europe 12 February 23:16
Regional Director: IFC to contribute to modernization of Uzbekistan’s energy sector Business 12 February 22:21
Armenian servicemen shot dead in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12 February 21:52
Brazilian president signs decree to create National Amazon Council World 12 February 21:23
Azerbaijan to increase supplies of polymer pipes abroad Business 12 February 21:02
Azerbaijan’s Sumgayit Technological Park discloses export volumes of its products Business 12 February 20:49
Azerbaijan’s Sumgayit Technological Park to conclude several contracts with foreign partners Business 12 February 20:40
Georgia, Uzbekistan aim to improve economic collaboration Business 12 February 20:01
Iranian Fuel Conservation Company implementing important projects Oil&Gas 12 February 19:58
Czech Republic offers assistance to Georgia in aviation field Transport 12 February 19:41
OECD praises Georgia's business strategy implementation Business 12 February 19:29
Export of goods through Iran’s Bilasuvar checkpoint up Business 12 February 19:24
Fitch: Impact on Georgian Crystal from Finca Bank's acquisition to depend on leverage Finance 12 February 19:18
Iran, Russia sign agreement in geology studies Business 12 February 19:18
Italy's Eni talks main 2019 achievements in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 12 February 19:04
Cable plant of Sumgayit Technologies Park reveals production volumes Business 12 February 18:54
Volume of retail products sold in Azerbaijan up Business 12 February 18:48
Number of buyers at markets and fairs down in Azerbaijan Business 12 February 18:45
Demand for leasing services grows in Georgia Finance 12 February 18:33
German factory delivers unique railway equipment to Uzbekistan Construction 12 February 18:27
SME development remains priority for Georgia Business 12 February 18:09
More Kazakh cities to undergo EBRD Green Cities projects Kazakhstan 12 February 18:07
AzerGold discloses revenues from gold, silver sales Business 12 February 18:06
Value of all mines in Iran revealed Business 12 February 18:05
All news