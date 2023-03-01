Turkmenistan, Israel discuss development of trade and economic co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Turkmenistan and Israel discussed the development of trade and economic cooperation, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

This issue was discussed on February 28 during a meeting of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Berdyniyaz Myatiev with the head of the Department of Eurasia and the Western Balkans of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs Juvel Fuhsakh, who arrived on a working visit to the Turkmen city of Ashgabat.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues of strengthening Turkmen-Israeli relations, including the expansion of bilateral cooperation in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic and humanitarian spheres, and also noted the positive experience of multilateral cooperation within the framework of reputable international and regional organizations.

Furthermore, at the meeting, the diplomats confirmed their mutual commitment to further expand and strengthen ties between Turkmenistan and Israel.

Meanwhile, at the end of last year, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Berdyniyaz Myatiev met with the Israeli Ambassador to Ashgabat Beth-Eden Kite at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, during which they discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation.