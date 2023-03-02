UNECE talks support for Turkmenistan's industrial sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. The United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) has prepared an industrial safety report for Turkmenistan, a source in the UNECE told Trend.

According to the source, the UNECE provided consulting services of the national policies and legislation to Turkmenistan, taking into account the country's compliance with the UNECE Industrial Accidents Convention and other related areas (including disaster risk reduction).

"As a result, the relevant report was developed, which describes the current situation in this area, as well as identifies the gaps and offers appropriate recommendations," the organization said.

The UNECE noted that the report was prepared in close cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture and Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan.

At the same time, UNECE secretariat is interested in involving relevant state structures of Turkmenistan in the report recommendations review to carry them out further in order to bring the country's policy and legislation in line with the provisions of the Industrial Accidents Convention and measures to reduce the risk of man-made disasters.

"Taking into account voluntary commitments related to implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Sendai Framework, accession to the Convention and the implementation of its provisions will contribute to the achievement of these goals and the implementation of global objectives under this program. The Convention secretariat is ready to support Turkmenistan in this process, including through its Assistance and Cooperation Program," the source added.