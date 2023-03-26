President of Turkmenistan takes part in parliamentary elections

Today, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov took part in elections of deputies of the Mejlis (parliament), members of the Khalk Maslakhaty and Gengeshes, Trend reports citing Turkmenistan Golden age.

Early in the morning, the head of the state arrived in polling station № 48 of Kopetdag district of Ashgabat city located in specialized secondary school № 68 named after Annaniyaz Artyk for voting.

As the President of Turkmenistan noted after voting, the holding of elections at high organizational level and on a wide alternative basis as well as support of the electoral process with cultural events significantly raise the level and importance of the socio-political event taking place in the country.

The head of the Turkmen state also expressed his satisfaction with a preparatory work, which was carried out on the eve of present elections. Preliminary organizational work and necessary conditions created for voting attest to the steady development of democratic principles in the country. It also testifies to unity and cohesion of society.