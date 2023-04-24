Turkmenistan among TOP-10 largest foreign trade partners of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. The trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan from January through March 2023 amounted to $263.4 million, which is 10.4 percent more than in the same period last year ($238.5 million), Trend reports citing the Uzbek State Statistics Committee.

According to the information, thus Turkmenistan entered the top 10 largest foreign trade partners of Uzbekistan in the first three months of this year.

Turkmenistan exported over $218.3 million worth of goods to Uzbekistan in the reporting period, an increase of 5.6 percent compared to the same period in 2022 ($206.6 million).

At the same time, Turkmenistan's imports from Uzbekistan increased by 41.3 percent and amounted to $45.1 million compared to $31.9 million from January through March 2022.

Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover in the first three months of 2023 as a whole exceeded $14.7 billion, an increase of 11.3 percent, or $1.5 billion compared to the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan in 2022 amounted to $ 926.3 million, which is 2.7 percent higher than in 2021.