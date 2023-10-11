Turkmenistan and OSCE discuss prospects for joint work

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 11. Turkmenistan and Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) held constructive talks aimed at discussing the prospects for joint work and strengthening cooperation, Trend reports.

These issues were discussed during the meeting in Ashgabat of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of North Macedonia and the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Bujar Osmani.

During the talks, the sides exchanged views on issues of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the OSCE in various fields, and also identified priorities and prospects for joint work in the implementation of projects and programs.

Particular attention was paid by the parties to the development of cooperation in such areas as energy security, transport connectivity and ecology.

Meanwhile, cooperation between the OSCE and Turkmenistan embodies the desire to strengthen dialogue and partnership in various fields, including political, economic and humanitarian aspects. Both sides are actively discussing the prospects for joint work, striving for joint initiatives that would contribute to strengthening stability, security and development in the region.