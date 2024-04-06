Turkmenistan-EU trade turnover surges over six-year period

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. The trade turnover between Turkmenistan and the EU countries has been growing rapidly since 2018, and last year it made a sharp jump, breaking the record for the last 6 years, the source at Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, told Trend.

The trade turnover between Turkmenistan and the EU countries last year amounted to more than 1.87 billion euros, which is 2.8 times more than in 2018 (651.55 million euros).

Moreover, there is an obvious and significant surge in economic cooperation, as the volume of trade transactions between Turkmenistan and the EU countries from 2018 through 2023 amounted to an impressive figure - more than 6.55 billion euros.

The largest trade turnover over the years between Turkmenistan and the EU countries occurred last year.

Nevertheless, in January of this year alone, the trade turnover between Turkmenistan and the EU countries amounted to more than 118.44 million euros, which is almost 89 percent more than in the first month of 2023 (62.74 million euros).

Trade turnover between Turkmenistan and the EU countries over the past 6 years: