International conference “Bridges of spirituality – from Nizami to Navoi” held in Tashkent (PHOTO)

The international conference, entitled “The Bridges of spirituality - from Nizami to Navoi”, dedicated to the 880th anniversary of Nizami Ganjavi, was held in Tashkent, Republic of Uzbekistan. The organizers of the conference are the Eurasian Regional Center of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF-ERC) and the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies (TSUOS).

At the opening ceremony of the event, held in university building, Rikhsieva Gulchekhra, rector of TSUOS, Elchin Askerov, chairman of the Board of the ICYF-ERC, Hasan Guliyev, ambassador of Azerbaijan to Uzbekistan and Firdovsi Huseynov, head of Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Azerbaijan made greeting speeches.

At the plenary session on Azerbaijan side, academician Teymur Karimli, Azizaga Najafli, Scientific Secretary of the Institute of Manuscripts, on Uzbekistan side, Kosimjon Sodikov, professor department of classical philology of TSUOS, professor Aftondil Erkinov, leading academic Center of Study of Foreign Cultural Heritage under the Ministry of Culture and other researches took part in the conference, who told about the common cultural heritage of Azerbaijani and Uzbek peoples, particularly they drew parallels between the poetries of Nizami and Navoi, touched linguistic peculiarities of both poets and their contribution to the medieval culture of the East.

It should be noted that, it is 3rd international event, dedicated to the 880th anniversary of Nizami Ganjavi, organized by the ICYF-ERC. In future the ICYF-ERC plans to hold the analogical conference in different countries of the world.