Türkiye is one of main investors in Uzbekistan’s economy - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. Türkiye is one of the main investors in Uzbekistan’s economy, ambassador of Türkiye to Uzbekistan Olgan Bekar told TurkicWorld.

"In 2022, Uzbekistan managed to attract about $9.8 billion of foreign investment, about a third of which are foreign direct investments. Along with Russia and China, Türkiye closes the top three largest investors of Uzbekistan with a 10 percent share," the ambassador added.

Bekar noted that entrepreneurs from Türkiye pay great importance to the development of the following industries in Uzbekistan: agriculture, construction, tourism, food industry, production of building materials, mining, alternative energy, jewelry, etc.

In addition, the ambassador stressed that about 2,000 companies with capital from Türkiye are operating in Uzbekistan.

"Most companies with Turkic capital in Uzbekistan serve the wholesale and retail trade, construction, textiles, production of building materials, catering, agriculture, as well as production and food," he added.

The ambassador also noted that in addition to the investment area, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan are developing cooperation in the field of transport and logistics.

"Turkic-Uzbek cooperation in the field of transport and logistics is also showing positive dynamics, and over the past five years the level of road transport between the two countries has doubled," the ambassador said.

Furthermore, during the past few years, Uzbekistan is actively developing its investment cooperation not only with many countries of the world but also with large financial organizations such as the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, etc.