Israel, Uzbekistan discuss co-op in several fields

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. Israel and Uzbekistan plan to establish mutually profitable cooperation in several fields, Trend reports.

The issue was discussed at a meeting between Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Israel Feruza Makhmudova and President of Manufacturers Association of Israel (MAI) Ron Tomer in Tel Aviv.

During the meeting, the sides discussed Israel’s contribution to the fields of electrical engineering, chemistry and pharmaceuticals in Uzbekistan.

Following the meeting, MAI expressed its will to visit Uzbekistan to get acquainted with the industrial potential and leading manufacturing enterprises.

Earlier this year, Israel's Agency for International Development Cooperation (MASHAV) and Minister of Water Resources of Uzbekistan Shavkat Khamrayev discussed opening an expertise office on agriculture and water management in Uzbekistan.