ADB approves loan to support Uzbekistan in modernizing water management

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 20. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) approved a $125 million loan to support Uzbekistan in modernizing water management, improving water security, and increasing access to safe and reliable water in the country, Trend reports.

The Climate-Smart Water Management Improvement Project aims to put all its ducks in a row by enhancing asset management and ensuring the sustainability of service delivery, all while bolstering the institutional capacity of the nation’s water utility. This will pave the way for better decision-making and boost water management and energy efficiency, playing a part in the fight against climate change.

“Uzbekistan’s water resources are under acute threat from climate change and inefficient usage. ADB’s project introduces smart water management systems to improve water usage, reduce energy consumption, and increase operational efficiency to lower Uzbekistan’s carbon footprint,” ADB Country Director for Uzbekistan Kanokpan Lao-Araya said.

The project will support Uzsuvtaminot (Uzbekistan's national water utility) and its regional branches in completing the installation of an ongoing nationwide bulk flow metering and telemetry system on the main water resource’s locations. The project will also carry out an asset inventory and prepare onsite geographic mapping for all existing water supply and wastewater infrastructure, including about 4 million customer connections.

An integrated package of climate-smart, IT-based utility management systems will be launched, including relevant training for the national water utility staff. The project will also improve customer centers by providing new financial management software that will lead to transparent financial statements based on international standards.

The project will promote transformative digital solutions and technologies to decrease operational expenditure, increase workforce efficiency, and enhance customer engagement and satisfaction.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the partnership between ADB and the Republic of Uzbekistan. Since the Republic of Uzbekistan joined ADB in 1995, the bank has committed public sector loans, grants, and technical assistance totaling $14.3 billion to the country.

