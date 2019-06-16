Iran Foreign Ministry summons UK envoy

16 June 2019 05:28 (UTC+04:00)

Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned UK Ambassador to Iran Rob Macaire to elaborate on UK Foreign Secretary's recent remarks accusing Iran regarding oil tankers' accident in the Sea of Oman, Trend reports citing IRNA.

In the wake of the recent allegation made by UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and blind following of the US as regard accusing Iran of being involved in recent accident to oil tankers in Sea of Oman, the managing director of Iran Foreign Ministry for Europe affairs Mahmoud Barimani severely complained against UK government’s anti-Iran positions.

Iranian diplomat added that during the Thursday closed session of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), no one except the UK followed the US.

Even many prestigious international media rejected claims made by the US and the UK based on shipping company and the sailors, he noted.

After seriously condemning the baseless allegations and filing Iran’s complaint, Barimani urged the UK to elaborate on the issue and to correct the position.

He reiterated that the popular reactions against the UK are the result of such approaches to support the US officials’ unfounded claims in various issues.

He also reminded the UK government of taking realistic positions and compatible with Iran’s policies and also the importance of revising the current approach.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
UK health minister Hancock pulls out of contest to be next prime minister
Other News 14 June 15:37
Amazon and Morrisons extend same-day food delivery to more UK cities
Other News 13 June 12:44
Sudan's foreign ministry summons British ambassador
Other News 13 June 02:15
UK PM candidate Harper: I want a new Brexit deal
Other News 11 June 11:29
10 politicians join race to succeed May as Britain's prime minister
Europe 11 June 02:55
UK PM candidate Hunt says: EU will do a new Brexit deal with me
Other News 10 June 16:07
Latest
Tens of thousands expected to rally to demand Hong Kong leader steps down
China 06:20
7-magnitude quake struck Kermadec Islands, northeast of New Zealand
World 04:41
India to impose retaliatory tariffs on 28 U.S. goods from Sunday
Other News 03:36
Saudi crown prince says does not want regional war
Arab World 02:40
Blast-hit Norwegian tanker's crew land in Dubai
World 02:14
Yemen's Houthi rebels launch drone attacks on 2 Saudi airports
Arab World 01:14
Plane skids off runway at U.S. airport, no injuries reported
US 00:26
Six killed, 16 injured in car bombing in Somalia's Mogadishu
World 15 June 23:33
One trapped miner in Chile rescued, one dead, one remains missing
Other News 15 June 22:40