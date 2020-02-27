Iranian public, private universities are closed for week due to coronavirus spread

TEHRAN, Iran, Feb.27

Trend:

The Minister of Health and Medical Education of Iran announced a week-long closure of universities, Trend reports citing IRNA.

“Instead of quarantining the cities, measures were introduced to restrict travel of patients suspected with novel coronavirus between cities, and Ministry of Health teams are deployed at city entrances to check the body temperatures,” Saeed Namaki said on Feb. 26 after the meeting of national Committee on Combating Coronavirus.

He urged all people not to travel.

Referring the closure of schools, the minister said that the meeting will make decision about the schools in the areas where positive cases were identified.

"A list of areas identified as infected will be announced", Namaki added.

He also announced restriction on entry into the shrines.

"Friday prayers will not be held for a period of time in the cities that have been infected,” the minister said adding that a special hot line was launched in the country for questions and enquiries regarding the coronavirus.