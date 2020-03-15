Member of Iranian Assembly of Experts infected with coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend

Member of Iran’s Assembly of Experts, Ayatollah Seyyed Hashem Bat’haee Golpaygani was infected with coronavirus, said Mouhammad Javad Mouhammadi Nouri, Chief of Ayatollah Seyyed Hashem Bat’haee Golpaygani's office, Trend reports citing ISNA news agency.

According to Mouhammadi Nouri, a member of Experts Assembly was taken to Shahid Beheshti hospital and is now under special control.

Iran's Assembly of Experts is a deliberative body that designates the Supreme Leader of Iran and controls its activities.

A number of government officials in Iran have been infected with coronavirus and some of them died.

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 12,729 people have been infected, 611 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 4.339 have reportedly recovered from the disease.



The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.



Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.



The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.