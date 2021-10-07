JCPOA negotiation sides should act according to their commitments - Amirabdollahian

Minister of foreign affairs here on Wednesday pointing out that Iran is harmonized with Russia on issues related to Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), expressed hope that in near future the negotiation sides in Vienna will act according to their commitments, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Hossein Amirabdollahian who was speaking with the IRNA and IRIB correspondents at the end of his Moscow visit said that he has had talks with the Russian side on method of return to the Vienna negotiations, and ways for cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is truly ready for negotiations and hopes in near future the other sides will return to observing their entire commitments and not hesitate in doing so," he reiterated.

The foreign minister said that if every side will be acting in accordance with their JCPOA commitments and this should be verified by the Iranian nation, Iran, too, will just like before act according to its commitments.