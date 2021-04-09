Iran's only option on negotiation table - US lifting sanction - Iran’s ambassador to IAEA

TEHRAN, Iran, Apr.9

Trend:

The only option on Iran's negotiation table is the lifting of all sanctions and verification, said Iran’s ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) and a member of the Iran nuclear negotiation team.

"The topic of step by step return to the nuclear deal has not been discussed in negotiations," said Kazem Gharibabadi, Trend reports citing Fars News Agency.

"If the US aims to return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action( JCPOA), it should actually lift all sanctions in practice in a way that Iran can verify them. Lifting sanctions should not be on paper and witnessing effects of lifting sanctions in practice is key and only, in this case, Iran is ready to return to its commitments," he noted.

"The meaning of verification is that Iran could sign oil contracts and export oil and transfer its revenue via banking channels or in the banking sector, (Iran must) be able to conduct its financial transactions using different financial channels," Gharibabadi stressed.

"Iran demands the lifting of all US sanctions, including those re-imposed by Trump administration and sanctions imposed using non-nuclear excuses. It is being discussed what should be done regarding Iran’s technical commitments, and how they are carried out, in case a party reneges on their promise," he added.