JCPOA to be restored if sides agree to EU proposal to reinstate deal — Russian diplomat

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program will be restored if negotiators in Vienna agree to an EU plan for a return to the deal, Mikhail Ulyanov, a Russian envoy in Vienna, said on Monday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The EU Coordinator circulated ‘the final text’ of the draft decision on restoration of the JCPOA. The participants in the Vienna Talks now need to decide if the draft is acceptable for them. In case of no objection the nuclear deal will be restored," Ulyanov, Russia’s Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna, said on Twitter.

Agence France-Presse earlier reported, citing a source, that the final text had been submitted to the negotiating teams.