Iran is keen gaining global trust amid developing its nuclear program

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. Iran is focused on two major concerns relating to its nuclear program, said member of National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of Iranian Parliament Abbas Golru, Trend reports.

The MP stated that these two concerns are the advancement of Iran's nuclear program and the continuing of dialogue to build global confidence in Iran's nuclear program.

Golru went on to say that the Iranian parliament has authorized a strategic action plan to lift sanctions relating to Iran's nuclear program. This strategy includes the development of Iran's nuclear program.

"Along with all of this, Iran has taken steps toward conducting indirect discussions with the US and direct discussions with European countries (the UK, France, and Germany)." This demonstrates that Iran is committed to bringing the negotiations to a close," he said.

According to Golru, the Iranian parliament backs the Iranian government, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the negotiation team, and hopes that the goals will be accomplished within the framework of Iran's national interests.

The Iranian parliament agreed in late 2020 to undertake a strategic plan to combat sanctions, citing the failure to implement the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) reached between Iran and six countries, as well as the application of sanctions on Iran. According to an Iranian parliament ruling, as of February 23, Iran delayed the implementation of further steps and an additional protocol stipulated in the nuclear deal. As a result, the IAEA's control mechanism was reduced by 20-30%. According to the decision of the Iranian parliament, 1,000 units of IR2M centrifuges have been installed.

According to the Iranian side, the International Atomic Energy Agency has mentioned two subjects for collaboration with Iran. The first is the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), and the second is the safeguards rules. As a result, the International Atomic Energy Agency has authority over all of Iran's activities.

On May 8, 2018, the United States announced its withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the 5+1 group (Russia, China, the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and Germany), as well as the imposition of additional sanctions against Iran beginning in November 2018.

The sanctions have had an impact on Iranian oil exports, as well as over 700 institutions, enterprises, and individuals. Iranian assets in other countries have been frozen as a result of the sanctions.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur