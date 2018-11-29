Winning presidential candidate of Georgia says she will spare no efforts for state unity

29 November 2018 13:30 (UTC+04:00)

The Georgian Dream ruling party endorsed independent presidential candidate Salome Zurabishvili, who based on exit polls has won the election, made her first comment and stated that her ultimate goal will be fighting for the reintegration of lost territories, Agenda.ge reports.

She named freedom, peace and equality as her priorities in the role and stated that she will take steps to persuade the people who did not vote for her to change their minds about her.

She thanked Georgians for making the “right and a principled choice.”

With this decision we firmly refused to return to the past. The opposite decision would definitely hinder state development and advancement,” Zurabishvili said.

She stated that the elections were conducted in a democratic manner and the state ensured peaceful conduct of the elections.Zurabishvili thanked the Georgian Dream party for supporting her and added that she is waiting for the final results of the Central Election Commission.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Israeli strategists help sway Georgian upset election win
Israel 11:05
Georgian PM: “No time to waste for celebration, it’s time to work”
Georgia 10:59
Ruling party candidate wins Georgia presidential runoff (UPDATED)
Georgia 06:28
Two exit polls say ruling party endorsed presidential candidate wins race
Georgia 28 November 23:05
Presidential election: voting closed with 56.23% voter turnout
Georgia 28 November 22:40
Parliament speaker calls on opposition not to try to create ‘artificially aggressive environment’ on election day
Georgia 28 November 18:21
Latest
Pomegranate production expected to increase in Azerbaijan
Economy 15:10
UK hedge fund gets controlling interest in Uzbek leasing company (Exclusive)
Economy 15:03
House of SMEs may open in Baku in 2019 (PHOTO)
Economy 15:00
From nuclear deal to latest sanctions: Iran's port activities
Commentary 14:58
Ambassador: Hungary interested in connecting to BTK (Exclusive)
Economy 14:48
How popular are non-cash payments in Azerbaijan?
Economy 14:42
Russia’s Gazprom mulls joint projects with Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 14:30
Safflower seed production exceeds 500 tons in Iran's East Azerbaijan
Economy 14:28
Turkmenistan preparing to participate in World Expo 2020
Turkmenistan 14:17