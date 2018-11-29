Winning presidential candidate of Georgia says she will spare no efforts for state unity

The Georgian Dream ruling party endorsed independent presidential candidate Salome Zurabishvili, who based on exit polls has won the election, made her first comment and stated that her ultimate goal will be fighting for the reintegration of lost territories, Agenda.ge reports.

She named freedom, peace and equality as her priorities in the role and stated that she will take steps to persuade the people who did not vote for her to change their minds about her.

She thanked Georgians for making the “right and a principled choice.”

With this decision we firmly refused to return to the past. The opposite decision would definitely hinder state development and advancement,” Zurabishvili said.

She stated that the elections were conducted in a democratic manner and the state ensured peaceful conduct of the elections.Zurabishvili thanked the Georgian Dream party for supporting her and added that she is waiting for the final results of the Central Election Commission.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news