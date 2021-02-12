12% of students from 13 Georgian cities want to continue studies online

Twelve per cent of students from 13 cities of Georgia have expressed their desire to continue studies online, Deputy Health Minister Ekaterine Dgebuadze said earlier today, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

@There are about 297,767 students who expressed the desire to remain with distance learning", she said.

Dgebuadze explained that every Wednesday parents are given the opportunity to register their children for in-person studies or keep them online.

@If only one student chooses distance studies, an online course will be organised specially for him/her", Dgebuadze said.

She also talked about virtual classrooms and said that if there are several parallel classes in the school, a virtual classroom will be created for first-graders, where the teachers of their own school will teach them.

In-person studies are planned to be resumed in Georgia starting February 15.