Outbreak alert: members of Georgia's government test positive for COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 24

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Members of the Georgian Government have been exposed to COVID-19, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Minister of Education and Science Mikheil Chkhenkeli, Minister of Regional Development and Infrastructure Irakli Karseladze, Minister of Agriculture and Infrastructure Levan Davitashvili and Minister of Defense Juansher Burchuladze were not present at the government meeting today due to their health conditions.

Meanwhile, Georgia’s coronavirus cases have reached the high record since the beginning of the pandemic – 11,039 on January 22.

Georgia’s vaccination rates are quite slow. Only 42 percent of the Georgia’s adult population has got the COVID-19 vaccine over past 10 months.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @mariiiakhm