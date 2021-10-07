Gas prices in Europe plummet below $1,000 per 1,000 cubic meters
The price of gas on the ICE exchange continued to decline on Thursday. By 10:30 Moscow time, it dropped below $1,000 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time since September 29, Trend reports with reference to TASS.
The price dropped to $973 per 1,000 cubic meters, although at the opening it was around $1,250 per 1,000 cubic meters.
On Wednesday, the price of November futures surpassed $1,900 per 1,000 cubic meters, setting a new historical maximum, but later it began to rapidly decline. By the end of the trading session, the index fell 1.5-fold.
The high volatility of prices on the European gas market is associated with low reserves in gas storage facilities ahead of the coming winter.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Third dose of COVID-19 vaccine significantly reduces risk of complications for those over 60 - Azerbaijan's TABIB
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Euronews TV on October 7, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by CNN-Turk TV on October 7, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan avoided serious consequences of Delta wave due to high vaccination level - Renaissance Capital
Belgium's participation in Azerbaijan's RES auctions to create new opportunities for co-op – minister