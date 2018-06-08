Afghan president announces temporary ceasefire with Taliban

Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani announced on Thursday a temporary ceasefire with the Taliban until June 20, though it was not immediately clear if the armed group had agreed, Al Jazeera reproted.

In a televised address, Ghani said fighting against other armed groups such as Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) will continue.

The Afghan president told security forces to cease operations against the armed group until June 20, coinciding with the end of fasting month of Ramadan.

The ceasefire will last "from the 27th of Ramadan until the fifth day of Eid-ul-Fitr", the president tweeted from an official account, indicating it could run from June 12-19.

"This ceasefire is an opportunity for Taliban to introspect that their violent campaign is not winning them hearts and minds but further alienating," he said.

"With the ceasefire announcement, we epitomise the strength of the Afghan government and the will of the people for a peaceful resolution to the Afghan conflict."

