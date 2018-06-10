North Korea's Kim lands in Singapore, on cusp of making history

10 June 2018 12:25 (UTC+04:00)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un landed in Singapore on Sunday ahead of a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump that could end a nuclear stand-off between the old foes and transform his secretive, impoverished country, Reuters reported.

When Trump and Kim meet on the resort island of Sentosa on Tuesday they will be making history even before they start.

Enemies since the 1950-53 Korean War, the leaders of North Korea and the United States have never met previously - or even spoken on the phone.

Kim arrived at Singapore’s Changi Airport after his longest trip overseas as head of state wearing his trademark dark Maoist suit and distinctive high cut hairstyle.

He was greeted by Singapore’s foreign minister, Vivian Balakrishnan, who posted a picture on Twitter of him shaking hands with Kim and the message: “Welcomed Chairman Kim Jong Un, who has just arrived in Singapore”.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Singapore police tighten security ahead of Trump-Kim summit
World 13:12
Trump-Kim summit set for Singapore's Sentosa Island
US 6 June 11:42
Putin commented Trump's decision to meet with Kim Jong-un
Russia 6 June 03:45
Trump, North Korea's Kim due to meet 9 a.m. June 12 in Singapore: White House
US 4 June 23:06
Kremlin aide says no plans for meeting between Putin, Kim Jong-un in China's Qingdao
Russia 4 June 17:34
South Korean, US top diplomats discussed preparations for Singapore summit
Other News 4 June 11:05
US troops in South Korea off table at Trump-Kim summit - Pentagon chief Mattis
Other News 2 June 06:25
Trump: Meeting with Kim Jong-un to take place on June 12
US 2 June 00:12
Leaders of Russia, North Korea to meet this year
Russia 1 June 12:18
DPRK and Russia agreed to hold meeting this year
World 1 June 03:10
Trump says North Korea talks positive, expects Kim letter
US 31 May 17:50
Lavrov invites Kim Jong-un to visit Russia
Russia 31 May 15:18
Russia's Lavrov to visit North Korea on May 31
Russia 30 May 10:56
Trump: U.S. in 'productive talks' about reinstating June North Korea summit
US 26 May 08:44
White House to be prepared no matter when meeting with Kim takes place
US 26 May 01:12
Trump leaves open possibility of June 12 summit with North Korea
US 25 May 17:46
Trump welcomes North Korea openness after scrapped summit
US 25 May 17:44
North Korea ready for talks with US at any time
Other News 25 May 09:41