Five killed in road accident in central Mongolia

17 June 2019 20:53 (UTC+04:00)

At least five people including a child were killed and one other was seriously injured in a car crash in central Mongolia, the emergency management department of Tuv province said Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The five people killed at the scene of the accident were aged 5-47, the department said in a statement, adding that an 11-year-old girl has been taken to the hospital after being rescued by emergency services.

According to the statement, the crashed vehicle was traveling from the central-west Arkhangai province to the Mongolian capital Ulan Bator.

The cause of the accident has not been determined.

