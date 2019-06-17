Five killed in road accident in central Mongolia

At least five people including a child were killed and one other was seriously injured in a car crash in central Mongolia, the emergency management department of Tuv province said Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The five people killed at the scene of the accident were aged 5-47, the department said in a statement, adding that an 11-year-old girl has been taken to the hospital after being rescued by emergency services.

According to the statement, the crashed vehicle was traveling from the central-west Arkhangai province to the Mongolian capital Ulan Bator.

The cause of the accident has not been determined.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news