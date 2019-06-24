WTO says G20 erected 20 new trade barriers, although 29 barriers fell

The world’s 20 most advanced economies, the G20, erected 20 new trade restrictions between October and May, covering trade worth $335.9 billion, the World Trade Organization said on Monday, warning that several more were being considered, reports Trend referring to Reuters

However, G20 economies also implemented 29 measures to reduce trade barriers during the period, covering $397.2 billion, it said in a regular monitoring report. But new barriers were rising at a far faster rate than the historical average, the WTO said.

