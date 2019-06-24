WTO says G20 erected 20 new trade barriers, although 29 barriers fell

24 June 2019 17:45 (UTC+04:00)

The world’s 20 most advanced economies, the G20, erected 20 new trade restrictions between October and May, covering trade worth $335.9 billion, the World Trade Organization said on Monday, warning that several more were being considered, reports Trend referring to Reuters

However, G20 economies also implemented 29 measures to reduce trade barriers during the period, covering $397.2 billion, it said in a regular monitoring report. But new barriers were rising at a far faster rate than the historical average, the WTO said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
China says both U.S., China should make compromises in trade talks
China 08:48
China's President Xi to attend G20 summit from June 27-29
China 23 June 07:10
China, U.S. trade teams to hold talks
Other News 20 June 12:59
Japan says G20 summit to debate trade including WTO reform
Other News 19 June 10:40
U.S., China rekindle trade talks ahead of Trump-Xi G20 meeting
Other News 19 June 09:37
Iran, Russia talks end without deal on OPEC+ meeting date
Other News 18 June 15:27
Latest
Azerbaijan, Turkey sign protocol on intention in field of public services
Business 19:06
Iran discloses volume of tea purchased from tea growers
Business 18:49
IRGC talks on number of terrorists neutralized during clashes in Iran
Society 18:49
Uzbekistan airlines to buy aircraft on lease
Economy 18:35
Iran discloses volume of goods exported through Mazandaran province
Business 18:31
Vice-Speaker of Parliament of Georgia justifies head of Ministry of Internal Affairs
Georgia 18:28
Iran Alumina Company renews its production record
Business 18:21
Number of Iranian companies increases in Turkey
Economy 18:17
Uzbekistan to subsidize railway passenger transportation
Economy 18:16