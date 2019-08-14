South Africa's Aspen to pay 8 million pounds to NHS after UK probe

14 August 2019 10:57 (UTC+04:00)

British authorities said on Wednesday South Africa’s Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd (APNJ.J) has agreed to pay the National Health Service (NHS) 8 million pounds ($9.65 million) to resolve competition concerns related to a company’s treatment, reports Trend citing to Reuters.

The Competition and Markets Authority said the settlement follows an investigation into arrangements Aspen made with rival pharmaceutical firms in 2016 to keep them out of the market, boosting its own Addison’s disease treatment, Fludrocortisone, which the NHS pays for.

