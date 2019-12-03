Lionel Messi wins record sixth Ballon d'Or award

3 December 2019 01:05 (UTC+04:00)

Argentina's Barcelona forward Lionel Messi, 32, claimed the men's Ballon d'Or award (Golden Ball) for a record sixth time in his career on Monday, beating Liverpool's Champions League winner Virgil van Dijk in a vote of international journalists, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

Messi won Spain's Liga title with Barcelona this year and led Argentina to third place at the Copa America in July. Previously, Messi claimed the prestigious trophy in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2015.
Last year, Croatian midfielder of Real Madrid football club Luca Modric was granted Ballon d'Or.

The FIFA Ballon d'Or is awarded to the best-performing football player of the year, based on the annual poll run jointly by FIFA governing body and France Football magazine.

Notably, Messi with his six record Ballon d'Or award moves one ahead of his long-time competitor Cristiano Ronaldo.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Argentina 2 Chile 1: Messi sees red in tempestuous third-place play-off
World 7 July 02:07
Messi shines as Barca secure their 8th league title in 11 years
Other News 28 April 03:43
Lionel Messi returns to Argentina squad for first time since World Cup
Other News 8 March 02:34
Messi scores 400th league goal to help Barca reach halfway point
Europe 14 January 05:27
Lionel Messi hat-trick secures Argentina's passage to World Cup
Other News 11 October 2017 08:36
Messi, Ronaldo, Iniesta in running for world player title
Other News 29 November 2012 17:42
Latest
Shootings in northern Mexico town kill 20
Other News 01:56
UN condemns brutal attacks on aid workers in South Sudan
Other News 00:39
Turkey not 'blackmailing' NATO over Baltics plan, has full veto rights: source
Turkey 2 December 23:52
Italy set to grant funds to keep Alitalia afloat
Europe 2 December 23:19
Greek PM to visit U.S.
Europe 2 December 22:23
Kazakhstan's agricultural complex legislation to undergo changes (Exclusive)
Business 2 December 21:40
Stampede kills 9 in Brazil's Sao Paulo
Other News 2 December 21:34
Iranian minister discloses amount of losses caused as result of internet shutdown
Business 2 December 21:01
Iran discloses volume of oil to be sold next Iranian year
Business 2 December 20:36