Lionel Messi wins record sixth Ballon d'Or award

Argentina's Barcelona forward Lionel Messi, 32, claimed the men's Ballon d'Or award (Golden Ball) for a record sixth time in his career on Monday, beating Liverpool's Champions League winner Virgil van Dijk in a vote of international journalists, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

Messi won Spain's Liga title with Barcelona this year and led Argentina to third place at the Copa America in July. Previously, Messi claimed the prestigious trophy in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2015.

Last year, Croatian midfielder of Real Madrid football club Luca Modric was granted Ballon d'Or.

The FIFA Ballon d'Or is awarded to the best-performing football player of the year, based on the annual poll run jointly by FIFA governing body and France Football magazine.

Notably, Messi with his six record Ballon d'Or award moves one ahead of his long-time competitor Cristiano Ronaldo.

