Airport, businesses still closed after blizzard hits Canada's Newfoundland

18 January 2020 20:37 (UTC+04:00)

The airport and businesses remained closed in the capital of Newfoundland in Atlantic Canada on Saturday in the wake of a massive winter blizzard that buried cars in snow drifts and caused an avalanche in one neighborhood, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The storm dumped as much as 75 cm (29 inches) of snow on the city of St. John’s and packed wind gusts as high as 130 km per hour (81 mph). Mayor Danny Breen said a state of emergency declared on Friday remained in effect.

“All businesses are ordered to remain closed; shops closing regulations are suspended and all vehicles are prohibited from using City streets except emergency vehicles; police, fire and ambulance,” Breen said on Twitter.

Thousands remained without power and social media showed people had begun to literally dig out of their homes after snow drifts blocked their doorways.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corp (CBC) confirmed a report of an avalanche slamming into a home in the Battery neighborhood, which sits at the entrance to the St. John’s harbor on the slopes of a steep hill.

A picture of the home on Twitter showed the living room filled with snow. The CBC also said a 26-year-old man has been reported missing after having set out to walk to a friend’s house on Friday during the blizzard.

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday offered federal help to the city and province if needed.

“Thinking of our friends & neighbors in NL who are dealing with the aftermath of yesterday’s massive blizzard. Stay safe out there and listen to your local authorities. We’re here for you and stand ready to help in any way we can,” Trudeau tweeted on Saturday.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Canada to provide families of Ukraine plane crash victims $25,000 for each who Died – Trudeau
Other News 17 January 21:32
Trudeau asks for help in dialogue with Iran in plane crash probe: Ukraine
Other News 15 January 05:52
Zenith Energy inks important agreement with Anglo African Oil & Gas plc
Oil&Gas 13 January 11:28
Canadian transportation watchdog invited to Iran over plane crash investigation
Other News 10 January 06:55
Tehran asks Canada for information on Ukrainian plane crash after Trudeau's statement
Iran 10 January 03:00
Zenith Energy appoints of advisor for development in Africa
Oil&Gas 9 January 11:20
Latest
Turkish Grand National Assembly ex-member: Renewal of parliament to give new impetus to Azerbaijan’s development
Politics 21:25
Azerbaijani deputy PM: None of perpetrators of January 20 tragedy punished
Politics 21:24
Azerbaijan participates in International Green Week exhibition in Berlin (PHOTO)
Economy 21:09
Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation holds 10th General Meeting
Society 20:58
Javid aims to double UK growth after Brexit
Europe 20:08
Car bomb targets Turkish contractors in Somalia, 15 injured
Other News 19:03
Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan addresses letter to UN Secretary General on illegal arrest of Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:46
How will new indicator on public procurement in WB Doing Business report work?
Finance 18:32
Metal production plant to open in Georgia
Construction 18:24