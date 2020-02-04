3 killed in Nigeria road crash

A road crash along a major route in southwest Nigeria on Monday killed three people and injured 14 others, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Two commercial buses traveling along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway had a head-on collision due to speeding and reckless driving, Babatunde Akinbiyi, a spokesman for the Traffic Compliance Enforcement Corps, told Xinhua.

The major expressway connects Ibadan, the capital of the southwestern state of Oyo and Lagos, Nigeria's largest city. It is also the major route to the northern, southern and eastern parts of the most populous African country.

Akinbiyi said the two vehicles were at top speed at the time of the accident.

Deadly road accidents are frequently reported in Nigeria, often caused by overloading, bad road conditions and reckless driving.

