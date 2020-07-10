Canada adds 952,900 jobs in June as firms reopen from COVID-19 closures

Other News 10 July 2020 17:54 (UTC+04:00)
Canada adds 952,900 jobs in June as firms reopen from COVID-19 closures

Canada added some 952,900 jobs in June, mostly in the service sector, Statistics Canada said on Friday. The jobless rate improved to 12.3%, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Employment in the goods producing sector rose by 158,600. The services sector gained some 794,400 positions.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Bank of Italy lowers 2020 GDP forecast to -9.5%
Bank of Italy lowers 2020 GDP forecast to -9.5%
COVID-19 pandemic cuts France's import of steel from Turkey
COVID-19 pandemic cuts France's import of steel from Turkey
TAP is roadmap for further large-scale investments in Greece
TAP is roadmap for further large-scale investments in Greece
Loading Bars
Latest
Daily price for hotel rooms in Georgian regions decreases Business 18:24
Turkish ministry unveils volume of cargo transshipment through Bartin port Turkey 18:23
Assistant to president: Azerbaijani serviceman serving abroad infected with coronavirus Society 18:12
Azerbaijani Khazar Inshaat company completing construction of residential complex Construction 18:09
Turkmenistan, WB consider ways to support country's enterprises during COVID-19 Finance 18:03
Eni Turkmenistan Limited opens tender for crude oil analysis Tenders 18:01
US embassy announces 2020-2022 GIPA Master’s Degree Program in Journalism Society 18:00
Uzbekistan willing to go ahead with signing partnership agreement with EU Economy 17:58
Tesla rival Rivian adds $2.5 billion investment led by T. Rowe Price US 17:56
Canada adds 952,900 jobs in June as firms reopen from COVID-19 closures Other News 17:54
Assistant to president: Azerbaijan continues consistently fighting COVID-19 globally Politics 17:51
Bank of Italy lowers 2020 GDP forecast to -9.5% Europe 17:50
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan may export pasta to Georgia, Iraq Business 17:36
Iran announces conditions for remote work Iran 17:34
UNESCO, Turkmenistan may jointly implement projects in digital sphere ICT 17:31
IMF Mission: Speed of Georgian economy recovery to depend on rebound of external demand Business 17:28
Azerbaijani president congratulates president of Mongolia Politics 17:27
French company to create intensive gardens in Uzbekistan Business 17:26
Azerbaijan confirms 526 new COVID-19 cases Society 17:23
Tecnicas Reunidas awards new contract for Baku refinery’s modernization Oil&Gas 17:15
Kazakh investors to become more active in Georgian market Business 17:11
Azerbaijan increases volume of strategic currency reserves Finance 17:08
Official: China only country that officially buys Iran's oil Oil&Gas 17:06
Azercell presents 100 MB data to subscribers registered in “e-Tabib” mobile app Economy 17:01
Bilateral parliamentary meeting Mexico-Azerbaijan takes place Economy 16:56
Swiss company increases share in Uzbekistan's fruit, vegetables storage company Business 16:54
Construction of multi-storey residential complex under completion in Baku’s White City Construction 16:52
Azerbaijan's alternative energy production increases Oil&Gas 16:52
UNICEF Uzbekistan opens tender for purchase of passenger sedan cars Tenders 16:49
Volume of cargo transshipment from Morocco via Turkish ports announced Turkey 16:44
Turkmenistan working with foreign companies for major well repairs at oil field Oil&Gas 16:42
Uzbekistan to sell state package in leading oil equipment manufacturing enterprise Business 16:35
New textile complexes to be opened in Turkmenistan Business 16:22
COVID-19 pandemic cuts France's import of steel from Turkey Turkey 16:14
TAP is roadmap for further large-scale investments in Greece Oil&Gas 16:07
Number of active companies increases in Uzbekistan's Kokand Free Economic Zone Business 16:06
Azerbajani oil decreases in price Oil&Gas 16:01
TAP announces time of starting gas deliveries to Europe Oil&Gas 16:01
Chabahar Port to become Iran's third commercial hub Transport 15:58
Elbit integrates drone into unmanned sea vessel Israel 15:51
S&P warns Dubai economy to shrink 11%, cuts property giants to junk Arab World 15:44
MFA: UN General Assembly to hold special session upon President Aliyev's initiative Politics 15:42
Uber agrees to pay $3.8 million Denmark fine over taxi law Europe 15:34
Thailand plans economic rehab centre for post COVID-19 Other News 15:33
Agriculture sector of Kazakhstan increases attracted investments Business 15:27
Iran, Iraq trade to improve following borders reopening Business 15:25
Azerbaijan’s Ganja Instrument-Making Plant launches new product Business 15:24
Indian car part makers aim to establish production in Uzbekistan Business 15:12
Italy's Armani returned to sales growth in 2019 Europe 15:07
North-South transport corridor to give almost twofold reduction of transportation costs Transport 15:04
China to implement new construction project in Georgia Business 14:56
State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan discloses revenues for 18 years Finance 14:56
Italy likely to extend state of emergency due to coronavirus crisis Europe 14:54
IGB may allow to import gas from Middle East, Africa Oil&Gas 14:54
Botswana gets first test results on elephant deaths Other News 14:53
Britain committed to agree principles on Brexit deal in July talks Europe 14:39
Iran reveals data on olefin unit construction at Ilam Petrochemical Company Business 14:38
Britain committed to agree principles on Brexit deal in July talks Europe 14:33
WHO advance team on way to China to set up probe into virus origin Europe 14:31
Azerbaijan's import of steel from Turkey slightly down during pandemic Turkey 14:28
Turkmenistan reveals volume of oil, gas reserves in Turkmen sector of Caspian Sea Oil&Gas 14:27
Iran's crippled auto industry hopes for price liberalization Business 14:25
Kazakhstan’s postal service operator to buy accumulators via tender Tenders 14:16
Georgia completes project on medical masks production Business 14:10
Kazakhstan's economy contracts in 1H2020 Business 14:06
Iran reveals launch date of COVID-19 human trials Iran 14:03
Russia's Dagestan seeks to export poultry products to Azerbaijan Business 14:02
Iran gov't to improve livelihood of more than 3 million households Business 14:00
Uzbekistan to grant use of UzAuto brand to new companies Business 13:59
UK economy to slump over 10%, debts to surge - Moody's Europe 13:56
EU's Michel lays out recovery plan for summit negotiation Europe 13:55
Kazakhstan working to link its Aktau port with Iranian Caspian port Transport 13:53
Kazakhstan leading among importers of agricultural products from Uzbekistan Business 13:42
Iran's Chabahar-Zahedan railway to connect to India-Russia rail network Transport 13:36
Renewable gas can be more competitive in future Oil&Gas 13:35
Georgian TBC Bank included in FTSE4Good Index Series Finance 13:19
Turkey strengthening security measures in public places due to COVID-19 Turkey 13:12
Gold price in Azerbaijan declines on July 10 Finance 12:51
First online AHK Impuls was dedicated to the impact of the pandemic on tourism Society 12:47
Irish IDI may attract foreign companies to Free Economic Zone of Uzbekistan Business 12:39
Turkmenistan, Romania intend to develop co-op in priority areas Turkmenistan 12:32
IEA estimates 108% compliance rate with OPEC+ agreement Oil&Gas 12:24
Level of oil demand decline to improve in 2H20 Oil&Gas 12:22
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 10 Finance 12:13
COVID-19 forces Uzbekistan to suspend domestic flights, trains Uzbekistan 12:12
Russian Defense Ministry’s clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine enter final stage Russia 12:11
Kazakhstan revising 2020 oil output forecasts country-wide Oil&Gas 12:02
ADB participates in urban development projects of Uzbekistan Construction 12:00
Turkmenistan working on strategy for renewable energy sector development Oil&Gas 11:59
Azerbaijan boosts electricity export in June 2020 Oil&Gas 11:52
Global natural gas consumption to decline in 2020: GECF Oil&Gas 11:45
Work on modernization of Azerkimya's production facilities nearly complete Oil&Gas 11:37
Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan discuss co-op in trade, economic sphere Turkmenistan 11:34
Indian gangster accused of killing eight policemen shot dead Other News 11:25
PWC reveals volume of Azerbaijan's SOFAZ assets Finance 11:24
Uzbekistan sells corporate bonds of Industrial & Construction Bank Finance 11:24
Murat LeCompte: Global economic, social crises do not cause any delays in TANAP’s commercial operation (Interview) Oil&Gas 10:58
Georgia reports 5 new cases of COVID-19, two recoveries Georgia 10:56
Uzbekistan transforms its national insurance company to joint stock company Finance 10:56
Kazakhstan's Qazaq Air launching flights to country's East Transport 10:42
All news