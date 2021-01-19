Indian Government sends aid to flood victims in central Vietnam

The Indian Government has sent 3,000 sets of personal goods to people affected by floods in the central region of Vietnam.

Indian Ambassador Pranay Verma presented symbolically the aid to Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung in Hanoi on January 15.

The ambassador offered sympathy over the losses in human lives and property caused by flooding and storms in central Vietnam, and expressed his hope that the aid will help the flood victims quickly return to normal life.

Deputy FM Dung thanked the Indian Government and people for the support, saying that the sharing will further deepen the close ties between the two countries.

Mentioning bilateral ties, the two sides agreed to intensify measures to implement the outcomes of the virtual talks between the two countries’ Prime Ministers on December 21, 2020, and realise the targets and commitments in the Vietnam-India Joint Vision Statement for Peace, Prosperity and People, and the action plan for the implementation of the Vietnam-India comprehensive strategic partnership for 2021-2023.