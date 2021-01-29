Over 562,000 new COVID-19 cases registered worldwide in 24 hours

The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection worldwide has surpassed 100.45 mln, rising over 24 hours by more than 562,000. According to the data of the World Health Organization (WHO) published on Thursday, the number of fatalities over 24 hours has increased by more than 16,000, surpassing 2.16 mln, Trend reports citing TASS.

As of 21:31 (GMT+4) on January 28, the WHO received reports of 100,455,529 infections and 2,166,440 fatalities. The number of infections over 24 hours has increased by 562,001 while the fatalities rose by 16,061.

The WHO statistics takes into account only officially confirmed data on incidence and fatalities submitted by the states.

Over 48% of the infections reported to the WHO over the past 24 hours are in North and South America (274,335), followed by Europe (209,786) with Southeast Asia in the third place (26,530).

The majority of the infections were recorded in the US - 25,198,841, followed by India (10,701,193), Brazil (8,933,356), Russia (3,793,810), the UK (3,715,058), France (3,056,198), Spain (2,670,102), Italy (2,501,147), Turkey (2,449,839), Germany (2,178,828), Colombia (2,041,352), and Argentina (1,885,210).