UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres inoculated against novel coronavirus (PHOTO)

Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres has been inoculated with the first dose of a vaccine against the novel coronavirus, the UN chief announced on his Twitter account, Trend reports citing TASS.

"I was fortunate and grateful to get the first dose of my COVID19 vaccine today," Guterres stated. "We must get to work to make sure the vaccine is available to everyone, everywhere."

"With this pandemic, none of us are safe until all of us are safe," the UN chief added.