Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases near 3.89 mln: Africa CDC

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent reached 3,888,006 as of Sunday afternoon, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the continental disease control and prevention agency's Africa COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll related to the pandemic stood at 103,485 as of Sunday noon.

A total of 3,461,553 people infected with COVID-19 have recovered across the continent so far, the agency disclosed.

The Southern Africa region is the most COVID-19 affected area in the continent in terms of the number of confirmed positive cases, followed by the Northern Africa region, according to the Africa CDC.

The most affected African countries in terms of the number of positive cases include South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, and Ethiopia, it was noted.

South Africa has also reported the highest COVID-19-inflicted deaths in Africa, at 49,941, according to the Africa CDC.

The north African countries of Egypt and Morocco have the second and third highest number of COVID-19 related deaths with 10,639 COVID-19 related deaths and 8,615 COVID-19 related deaths each respectively.