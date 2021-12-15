Global COVID-19 case count exceeds 270 million — WHO

15 December 2021 07:33 (UTC+04:00)
Global COVID-19 case count exceeds 270 million — WHO

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases worldwide has exceeded 270 million, while the number of fatalities is above 5.31 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the global organization, it was informed about 270,031,622 cases of the infection and 5,310,502 deaths. The number of cases grew by 395,564 in the past 24 hours, while fatalities increased by 5,312.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries. The 260-million benchmark was crossed on November 29, the 250-million - on November 9.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (49,629,855), India (34,703,644), Brazil (22,167,781), the United Kingdom (10,873,472), Russia (10,074,797), Turkey (9,058,978), France (8,028,319), Germany (6,562,429), Iran (6,157,519), Argentina (5,358,455), Spain (5,339,992) and Italy (5,238,221).

The biggest number of fatalities was reported from the United States (790,920), Brazil (616,251), India (475,888), Mexico (296,672), Russia (291,749), Peru (201,770), the United Kingdom (146,477), Indonesia (143,960), Italy (134,929), Iran (130,764), Colombia (129,107) and France (117,916).

